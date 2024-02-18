Minister of the STF stated during a service that “the biggest mistake is supporting a terrorist group”, in reference to Brazilian diplomacy

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) André Mendonça said this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) that Brazil has given up its traditional diplomatic neutrality and “took a stand” in the war between Israel and Hamas. He suggested that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) supports “a terrorist group”, in reference to the Palestinian organization.

“Brazil took its position. In response, I took my stand: I advocate the return of all those kidnapped. I think the biggest mistake is supporting a terrorist group that kills children, young people and the elderly for free”said the minister during a service this morning at the Presbyterian Church of Pinheiros, in São Paulo.

Mendonça declared that he visited Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7. In the Jewish State, the minister said that he spoke with the Brazilian ambassador to the country, Frederico Meyer, and asked for neutrality in the war.

“We had lunch with the ambassador and I made a statement: 'Our diplomacy is marked by a search for balance and impartiality, so don't you think that if we moved further in that direction, instead of endorsing a petition from South Africa? South accusing Israel of genocide, would that be a better way for us to be agents of peace?'”said Mendonça, without mentioning the date of the conversation.

The jurist stated that Meyer's response was contrary to the position of neutrality in relation to the conflict in the Middle East. “He answered me: 'In today's world there is no room for gray, it's either black or white'”.

After the conversation with the ambassador, Mendonça said that he also took a position and asked all Christians not to remain silent about the conflict affecting Gaza.

“You and I, as Christians, are called to take positions, like everything in life. I do not and will not enter into fights for causes or actions that I do not believe in or approve of. A Christian cannot remain silent in relation to issues and conduct in relation to which essential principles and values ​​for him are at stake. It’s not becoming a martyr, but Christians don’t wash their hands either.”he stated.

Before the statements, the minister highlighted that he had “very worried” when preaching currently, due to the position he holds in the Supreme Court.

Mendonça is a pastor of the Presbyterian church and active in the evangelical community. Since he took up a seat on the Supreme Court in December 2021, he has avoided making statements at services that deviate from religious themes.