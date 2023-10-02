Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 18:53

A request for review (more time for analysis) made by Minister André Mendonça this Monday, 2nd, postponed the trial that could hold the State of Rio de Janeiro responsible for bullets lost during police operations. Before the trial was suspended, the score was two votes to zero – ministers Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber argued that the Rio de Janeiro government is responsible for victims of gunshots during operations when there is no conclusion about where the bullet came from.

The topic was discussed in the virtual plenary session of the STF, in a session that began on Friday, 29. The ministers discussed a specific case, that of the murder of Vanderlei Conceição de Albuquerque amid an exchange of gunfire between drug dealers and the Army Pacification Force . Within this process, general repercussions are recognized, that is, a judgment thesis will be established that will be valid for similar processes throughout the country.

The matter reached the High Court after an appeal by Vanderlei’s family against the decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (Rio) that removed the State’s responsibility for the death on the grounds that it had not been proven that the shot that shot the victim had effectively carried out by the military.

For the Seventh Specialized Panel of the TRF-2, the expertise was inconclusive in relation to the origin of the projectile that hit Vanderlei and therefore it would not be viable to recognize the ‘causal link’ between the State’s conduct and the death – a key point for the State responsibility and the consequent duty to compensate.

The rapporteur on the matter at the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Edson Fachin, disagreed with the regional Court, highlighting that Vanderlei was hit during an operation by the Army Pacification Force in Complexo da Maré, and, according to the Civil Police report, it is ‘evident ‘ that the operation triggered the exchange of fire.

“If the incursion by the Army Pacification Force had not occurred, there would have been no exchange of fire and, therefore, Vanderlei Conceição de Albuquerque would not have been murdered. Therefore, it does not matter whether the projectile came from the weapon of the Army soldiers or those confronted, given that the members of the Army Pacification Force assumed the risk (collateral damage) by carrying out an operation in an inhabited place”, he explained.

For the rapporteur, it is not necessary to know that the projectile that hit Vanderlei was fired from the weapon of the military or drug traffickers, but rather whether there was an operation by the Army Pacification Force at the time and place where the victim was hit. According to the minister, by carrying out the operation in a populated area and ‘triggering an intense exchange of fire’, the military failed ‘to fulfill its duty of diligence, giving rise to the State’s objective responsibility’.

Fachin went on to explain that it is possible that the responsibility does not fall on the State, but it has to prove ‘force majeure, unforeseeable circumstances, a fact exclusive to the victim or a third party’ – which did not occur in this case. Furthermore, the minister pointed out a ‘clear state failure’ in fulfilling its duty to investigate Vanderlei’s death.

Along these lines, the rapporteur voted to condemn the Union and the State of Rio de Janeiro to pay compensation of R$200,000 to each of Vanderlei’s parents, in addition to R$100,000 to the victim’s brother. Furthermore, he proposed that the public authorities reimburse the family for funeral expenses and also pay a lifetime pension.

As for the thesis to be established by the highest Court, Fachin proposed the following wording: “Without conclusive expertise that rules out the link, the State is responsible for causalities in public security operations”.

Minister André Mendonça will have 90 days to analyze the case. The minister has three months to release the case for a new trial, or else the action is automatically unblocked. Afterwards, it will be up to the president of the STF Luís Roberto Barroso to designate a new date for the matter to return to the agenda of the ministers of the highest court.