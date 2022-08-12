Minister of the STF asks for a view in both cases; shortly before, Alexandre de Moraes voted against requests from AGU and PGR

the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) André Mendonça suspended, this Friday (12.Aug.2022), two investigations that investigate the conduct of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when asking for a view in both cases.

Shortly before, the minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the actions, voted against requests from the AGU and PGR. The 2 appeals would be judged from August 12 to 19. With the requests for view, there is no date for the trials to return to the agenda.

The Court would review a resource of the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) against measures determined by Moraes in the investigation that investigates whether Bolsonaro leaked sensitive data about a hacker attack to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

It would also judge a request from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) contesting the opening of the inquiry against the president for associate the vaccine against covid with the risk of developing AIDS.

Read the details about the investigations in the STF:

Leaked classified investigation into a hacker attack on the TSE (inquiry opened on 12.Aug.2021):

fake news on the vaccine against covid-19 and the risk of contracting the HIV virus (survey opened on 3.dec.2021):

What it finds: The request for an investigation against the president was presented by the Covid CPI in the Senate after Bolsonaro read, in live on 21 October 2021, an alleged news that people in the UK vaccinated against covid “are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome [aids]”. Bolsonaro’s live was taken off the air by Facebook and fur YouTube. In June, the minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to extend for another 60 days the inquiry on the matter.

WISHES

In the case that investigates the alleged leak of confidential data about a hacker attack on the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that there was an attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

“There is no doubt, therefore, that the disclosure of confidential investigation data by the Federal Police by the President of the Republic, through verified profiles on social networks, would have the objective of expanding the fraudulent narrative that is established against the Brazilian electoral process, with the objective of to disturb him, hinder him, frustrate him or prevent him, attributing to him, without any evidence or indications”, he wrote in his vote (intact – 94 KB).

According to him, closing the case would be premature.

“It is essential to adopt measures that clarify the facts investigated, especially with regard to the disclosure of a secret inquiry, which contributes to the dissemination of fraudulent news about the conduct of the ministers of the Supreme and TSE and against the voting system in the Brazil”, he declared, adding that “the appealed decision must be upheld, in full”.

in the case of fake news about the anti-covid vaccine, Moraes said that the PGR did not present an argument “minimally able to deconstruct the understanding of the appealed decision”. Here’s the intact of the minister’s vote (109 KB).

“This investigation is being processed regularly, and its deadline has been extended for another 60 (sixty) days by means of an order of 6/9/2022, so that the investigation must await the analysis of incidental issues brought by the Attorney General’s Office. General of the Republic”, wrote Moraes.