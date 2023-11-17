Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 19:03

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave the Federal Police 15 days to subpoena federal deputy Júlia Zanatta (PL-SC) to give testimony about a post against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the networks social. She is not required to attend.

In March, the Bolsonaro deputy published a photo holding a machine gun and wrote: “We cannot let our guard down.” See the full publication clicking here .

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked that the deputy be heard on a preliminary basis. The body should only give its opinion on opening an investigation after the testimony.

Mendonça stated that the preliminary investigations will help to define the facts and “avoid the hasty opening of a police investigation”.

“It is prudent that, before the possible formal launch of the investigation, which, in itself, has the potential to generate great damage to the public image of the authority, a prior and simplified examination is carried out, in order to verify, in a more authoritative, not only the veracity of the information, but also the elements minimally indicative of the actual occurrence of the crimes considered”, he wrote.

Marriage

The federal deputy made headlines this week after it became public that she received reimbursement from the Chamber for two nights at a hotel in Xanxerê, in Santa Catarina, where she stayed on the 1st and 2nd of September. On Saturday, the 2nd, she attended the wedding of her colleague on the bench, also federal deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), in the city. The amount she received back from the House was R$780. She explained that, in addition to the wedding, she also participated in meetings with “local leaders and supporters”.