Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 17:30

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court, voted against what he called the State's 'drastic line of automatic liability' for victims of shootings during operations when there is no conclusion about where the bullet came from. The minister says that 'there is no reason for the Judiciary to encourage the inertia' of public security forces.

He maintains that the objective of his position is 'not to discourage public action by not greatly inducing the recognition of the causal link against the State' and thus to avoid 'carrying, in full, civil liability when the expert opinion in cases of a bullet lost in armed clashes with security forces'.

The vote was cast in the trial resumed this Friday, 1st, in the virtual Plenary. Discussion of the case had been suspended since October, when Mendonça asked for more time to analyze the case. On Thursday, the 29th, the process was returned to the Plenary, automatically, after the 90-day regulatory period for requests for review had expired. Mendonça then added his vote to the case file. The other ministers have until next Friday, the 8th, to comment on the action.

The trial score is 2 to 1. Ministers Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber argued that the Rio de Janeiro government is responsible for victims of gunshots during operations when there is no conclusion about where the bullet came from. Mendonça partially disagreed with Fachin, arguing that the State can exempt itself from civil liability, 'if it demonstrates the total impossibility of expert examination, through the timely use of available technical instruments, to elucidate the facts'.

The ministers discuss a specific case, that of the murder of Vanderlei Conceição de Albuquerque amid an exchange of gunfire between drug dealers and the Army's Pacification Force. Within this process, general repercussions are recognized, that is, a judgment thesis will be established that will be valid for similar processes throughout the country.

The matter reached the High Court after an appeal by Vanderlei's family against the decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (Rio) that removed the State's responsibility for the death on the grounds that it had not been proven that the shot that shot the victim had effectively carried out by the military.

The understanding of the Seventh Specialized Panel of the TRF-2 was that the expertise was inconclusive in relation to the origin of the projectile that hit Vanderlei and therefore it would not be viable to recognize the 'causal link' between the State's conduct and the death – a key point for the liability of the State and the consequent duty to compensate.

The rapporteur on the matter at the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Edson Fachin, disagreed with the regional Court, highlighting that Vanderlei was hit during an operation by the Army Pacification Force in Complexo da Maré, and, according to a report from the Civil Police, it is ' It is clear that the operation triggered the exchange of fire.

For the rapporteur, it is not necessary to know that the projectile that hit Vanderlei was fired from the weapon of the military or drug traffickers, but rather whether there was an operation by the Army Pacification Force at the time and place where the victim was hit. According to the minister, by carrying out the operation in a populated area and 'triggering an intense exchange of fire', the military failed 'to fulfill its duty of diligence, giving rise to the State's objective responsibility'.

Fachin went on to explain that it is possible that the responsibility does not fall on the State, but it has to prove 'force majeure, unforeseeable circumstances, a fact exclusive to the victim or a third party' – which did not occur in this case. Furthermore, the minister pointed out a 'clear state failure' in fulfilling its duty to investigate Vanderlei's death.

Along these lines, the rapporteur voted to condemn the Union and the State of Rio de Janeiro to pay compensation of R$200,000 to each of Vanderlei's parents, in addition to R$100,000 to the victim's brother. Furthermore, he proposed that the public authorities reimburse the family for funeral expenses and also pay a lifetime pension.

As for the thesis to be established by the highest Court, Fachin proposed the following wording: “Without conclusive expertise that rules out the link, the State is responsible for causalities in public security operations”.

Mendonça argues that it is not possible to establish, in advance, the so-called 'causal link' between death due to a stray bullet and State action.

“The formation of a causal link is not assumed for any and all police operations, even less so in locations where conflict is more likely, that is, in those regions where the vices of an unequal nation are most evident, where the lack of State in a series of variables, such as housing, job opportunities, education, basic sanitation and public safety”, he argued.

The minister made a proposal that he considers to be 'in line with the principles of reasonableness and proportionality', allowing the application of State liability criteria 'in an easier manner, without, however, taking the drastic line of automatic liability'. Thus, Mendonça defends the 'possibility of the State exempting itself from liability when it demonstrates that, in the specific case, despite all technical efforts, and within a reasonable time that does not make the collection of evidence or information unfeasible, the expertise would invariably be inconclusive'. .

“By way of example, ballistics, papiloscopy, corpus delicti or autopsy examinations, documents related to the planning of the operation and images from available private and public monitoring cameras are opportune, in addition to the hearing of witnesses and police or military agents. Therefore, we would not be placing the burden of proof entirely on the State, but rather lessening the difficulty of proving the causal link in certain hypotheses, without prejudice to the Judiciary, in the case of new processes, devising the most diverse standards”, he argued. .

In a different perspective from Fachin, Mendonça proposes that the STF establish the following thesis: “The State is responsible for the death of a victim of a firearm shot during police or military operations in the community, when the expertise that determines the origin of the shot is inconclusive, as long as shooting by a public security agent is plausible; The State may exempt itself from civil liability, if it demonstrates the total impossibility of the expertise, through the timely use of available technical instruments, to elucidate the facts”.

Regarding the specific case, the minister defended the condemnation of only the Union to pay compensation for moral damages, on the grounds that there was no participation by the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro 'at the time of the events'.