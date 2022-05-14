Minister responded to AGU’s request in action that questioned the possibility of states charging a different amount of tax

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, suspended this Friday (May 13, 2022) the rules that allow each State to charge a different amount of ICMS on diesel.

The injunction granted by the magistrate meets the request of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), which earlier filed a lawsuit in the Court questioning the unequal collection of fuel tax in each state and requesting the suspension of the measure.

In his decision, Mendonça said that the “violation of constitutional provisions” indicated in the manifestation of the federal government, mainly “the manifest affront to the principle of uniformity“. Here’s the intact of the decision (175 KB).

In the action, the AGU contested the parts of the agreement made by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) which establishes a national rate of R$ 1.0060 per liter for S-10 diesel. However, despite the unification of the tax, each state must grant a kind of discount so that there is no increase in relation to the current collection, as established by the law approved by the National Congress. In practice, each state will collect a certain amount per liter.

read the intact of the agreement on the national diesel ICMS rate (272 KB).

The measure was due to take effect on July 1 and remain unchanged for 12 months. After that period, States could update it every 6 months.

In his decision, Mendonça justified the urgency of granting the injunction due to the proximity of the new rules and determined the construction of a consensual agreement on the subject.

“I understand it configured in view of the proximity of the new model, considering that the complexity and relevance of the issue justifies the urgency so that, from such a decision, an immediate start to the construction of an effective, perennial and consistent solution with the constitutional parameters regulating matter“, he said.

Finally, the minister requested that the authorities find a solution to the single ICMS tax rate on diesel. And even though Confaz, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate speak on the subject in 5 days. The same period was granted to the PGR and the AGU.