“The media outlet cannot be held responsible for the expression of a third party interviewed”, says the text to oppose the recent decision of the Supreme Court

The federal deputies Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) and Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE) filed on Friday (Dec 1, 2023) a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that prevents newspapers from being held responsible for statements made by interviewees. On the same date, the two also presented a PL (bill) on the same topic.

The PEC was presented after a decision taken by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on Wednesday (Nov 29) in which the Court decided, by 9 votes to 2, that journalistic companies can be held civilly liable for libel, defamation or slander on account of of statements made by interviewees. Read more in this report.

With the legislative proposal, congressmen propose the creation of a paragraph in article 220 (which deals with social communication) of the federal Constitution.

The text would guarantee that media outlets “they will not suffer any restrictions on the expression of thought, creation, expression and information, in any form, in order to constitutionally ensure that the journalistic company cannot be held responsible for the expression of a third party interviewed”. Here’s the complete of the PEC (PDF – 128 kB).

According to Mendonça and Kataguiri, the STF’s decision leaves room for interpretations about the duty of the journalistic company. In addition to being difficult to comply with in some cases, such as live interviews.

“There would be punishment for small newspapers that would have a large burden of checking each of the manifestations and often do not have the structure to do so, restricting their activities. Even large companies would resort to self-censorship to avoid the risk of being held responsible in everyday investigative and political journalism.”they say.

Mendonça Filho classified the Supreme Court’s definition as “a big mistake” in a video published on his Instagram profile. “It violates one of the pillars of democracy, which is freedom of the press. It is a medicine that will become poison against Democracy. The way forward is not to limit the freedom of each press vehicle”he said.

Watch:

BILL

Also on Friday (1st.Dec), Kim Kataguiri presented a bill forto annul the STF decision co-authored by Mendonça Filho. You congressmen also proposed not attributing responsibilities to the activities of the press.

In justifying the text, Kataguiri says that the STF’s decision “limits press activity and violates freedom of expression and communication, which are fundamental rights”. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 207 kB).

STF HOLDS NEWSPAPERS RESPONSIBLE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), the STF decided, by 9 votes to 2, that journalistic companies can be held civilly liable for insult, defamation or slander due to statements made by interviewees.

Here is the thesis established by the Court:

“Full constitutional protection for freedom of the press is enshrined in the binomial freedom with responsibility, prohibiting any type of prior censorship, but admitting the possibility of subsequent analysis and liability, including removal of content, for information proven to be insulting, defamatory, slanderous, lying , and in relation to possible material and moral damages, as the rights to honor, intimacy, private life and one’s own image form the constitutional protection of the dignity of the human person, safeguarding an intimate space that is insurmountable by illicit external intrusions; “In the event of publication of an interview in which the interviewee falsely imputes a crime to a third party, the journalistic company can only be held civilly liable if: (i) at the time of publication, there was concrete evidence that the imputation was false; and (ii) the vehicle failed to observe the duty of care in verifying the veracity of the facts and disclosing the existence of such evidence.”

The Court defined the thesis established in the analysis of an action that deals with an interview published in 1995 by the newspaper Diario de Pernambuco. The ministers have already judged the specific case and decided that the newspaper should be held responsible for the statement. Now, with the thesis established, the definition should be used to guide other similar cases that are being processed in court.

Here is the score: