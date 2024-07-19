The rule prevents participation in elections if one of the member parties has not submitted annual accounts

Minister André Mendonça, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), decided this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) to review his own previous decision on the participation of party federations in the elections.

Earlier this month, he had suspended the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resolution that prevents a party federation from participating in elections if one of its member parties fails to submit annual accounts to the Electoral Court. With the new decision, the TSE resolution will once again be applied.

In his decision this Thursday (18th July), Mendonça said he decided to go back on his decision after receiving information from the TSE about the case. The court’s advisory team demonstrated that there were difficulties in the technical implementation of the change. Here is the full (PDF – 175 kB).

In an opinion sent to the minister, a technical team said there was not enough time to make changes to the candidacy system, the calculation of federations’ time in the free electoral schedule, and the vote tallying system to comply with the decision.

“Upon reassessing the precautionary measure in light of the new elements added to the records on the present date, considering that one of its requirements has been met, I decide to reject it”stated Mendonça.

In April of this year, the parties PV, PSDB, Cidadania, PC do B, PT, PSOL and Rede Sustentabilidade filed an unconstitutionality lawsuit with the Supreme Court. According to the parties, the restriction created by the resolution is not provided for in the legislation and could prevent some party federations from participating in the elections.

With information from Brazil Agency.