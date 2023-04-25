Ministers did not recognize the competence of the Court to judge the cases; STF already has a majority to make accused defendants

Ministers André Mendonça and Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), disagreed with the other members of the Court in the judgment that defines the receipt of 100 complaints against detainees on the 8th of January. The judgment already has a majority of votes for those involved to become defendants.

The 1st block of complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) began to be judged in the virtual plenary of the Court last Tuesday (April 18, 2023). For ministers, the Supreme Court has no competence to judge cases. The session will close at 23:59 on Monday (April 24).

There are 2 surveys under analysis in the virtual session. in the inquiry 492150 people were denounced for the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime), 288 (armed criminal association) and 359-M (coup d’état) of the Criminal Code.

In this case, the ministers disagreed with Moraes and, in addition to not recognizing the Court’s competence, expressed their refusal to receive the complaints. Here are the full votes of Nunes Marques (176 KB) and Mendonca (149 KB).

Another 50, in the survey 4922, may also be responsible for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, 1, of the Law 9.605 of 1998).

In this, the 2 ministers appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) do not recognize that the STF should judge the cases, but they accept the complaints. However, Nunes Marques makes a cut, and rejects the complaints related to crimes of criminal association and attempts to depose, by violence or serious threat, the constituted government. Here are the full votes of Nunes Marques (229 KB) and Mendonça (150 KB).

Nunes Marques states that it is “indispensable” to the allegations oflinking the individual conduct of each agent in relation to the criminal events imputed to them in the abstract“. For him, the pieces presented by the PGR are inept.

“I understand that it is not possible to characterize just cause for the initiation of criminal action based on the simple fact that someone was camped or ‘in the vicinity of the Army Headquarters’ in Brasilia, without demonstrating and individualizing even a criminal conduct attributed to the accused“, declares the minister.

Mendonça, on the other hand, dedicates a part of his vote to distinguishing the facts investigated in each of the investigations. “Although they are related, the facts dealt with in the present group of fifty complaints, derived from Inq. 4922 , differ substantially from the facts dealt with in Inq. 4921. Here [4922], the arrests took place in the midst of acts of violence, depredation, confrontation, fear, hustle and bustle. On the other hand, the arrests of the following day took place in a completely different context.“, it says.

This Monday, Mendonça considered that the judgment of complaints that may make the investigated defendants is a “dilemma” in the STF. In a lecture at the IASP (Institute of Lawyers of São Paulo), he stated that it was necessary to distinguish between the situations of detainees who were caught in flagrante delicto in the buildings of the Three Powers and those who were in front of the HQ (General Headquarters) of the Army in Brasília (DF). .

As the trial already has a majority in the opposite direction, the Court must now collect evidence and witness statements to then judge whether or not those involved should be charged. On Tuesday (April 25), at 12:00 am, a new virtual trial begins so that another 200 complaints are analysed.

In order, ministers Dias Toffoli, Edson Fachin, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes, Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, voted. Moraes provided a vote for each complaint analyzed and used 2 similar models: one in each inquiry.

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents.

Of the 1,406 who were arrested for participating in the 8th of January, 181 men remain in Complexo da Papuda and 82 women in the Colmeia prison. A further 27 men and 4 women were arrested after that in police operations. Here is the list of those arrested (full – 112 KB) and held (full – 101 KB).

Those released comply with other precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets (complete on the list of those released in the DF here – 171 KB – and from other States, here – 157 KB).