Vote contrary to that of the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes; André Mendonça defends that everyone has the right to appeal decisions

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister André Mendonça voted to accept the appeals filed by 3 protesters convicted of the anti-democratic acts of January 8, shortly after rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes voted to deny the appeals. Here is the full of the vote (PDF – 175 KB).

They are:

Moises dos Anjos, from Leme (SP), in the AP (criminal action) 1186 ;

Angelo Sotero de Lima, from Blumenau (SC), in the criminal action 1069 ;

Raquel Lopes de Souza, from Joinville (SC), in the criminal action 1162 .

The appeals began to be judged on Friday (13.Sep) in a virtual plenary session, with the end scheduled for Friday (20.Sep).

All were sentenced by the STF plenary in October and November 2023 to 15 years in prison and 1 year and 6 months in detention, in addition to 100 days of fine for the crimes of:

armed criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d’état;

deterioration of listed heritage; and

damage qualified by violence and serious threat against the Union’s assets.

According to Minister Mendonça, in opposition to Moraes’ vote, infringing embargoes are possible [o recurso] to the non-unanimous decision of the Plenary or the Panel.

Mendonça argued that all people should have the right to appeal convictions and sentences, especially in cases where defendants without jurisdiction due to their position are being tried in a single instance at the Supreme Court.

The minister voted to accept all the protesters’ appeals, including those previously filed, to accept changes to the sentences for 3 crimes:

Voted to dismiss one of the convictions, claiming double jeopardy. He argued that the crime violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law (5 years imprisonment) would exclude the penalty for the crime of Coup d’Etat (6 years imprisonment), or vice versa.

If both convictions are upheld, he voted for the sentences to be 4 years and 2 months’ imprisonment and 5 years’ imprisonment, respectively.

Finally, he voted to change the fine for the crime of qualified damage, set at 50 days-fine, to 30 days-fine in the amount of 1/3 of the minimum wage.

This report was written by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of assistant editorial secretary Simone Kafruni