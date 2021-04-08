How is the team in such a delicate situation?

We are nervous and also worried, because we did not get out of there, although it is true that there is not much difference in points, but we have to start winning, because we have to win now.

Despite being in the pot, a victory can change the script …

But the goal is not to get out now and that’s it. You just have to think about winning, because even if the rest win, if you do it, it helps you mentally despite the position, so now the only important thing is to win on Saturday.

What tells you that Levante lost to Huesca in the last game?

Levante is a different team. I mean they make chances, they score goals … but they also fail in defense. They can be hurt, and this is what we have to take advantage of, being strong behind and creating chances.

What game do you expect?

An open match, because they are not left behind. We must be good in defense, without errors, but we already see that it is not being easy for us. We must trust that we are going to do things right.

How important is the loss of Bryan Gil?

It is important, because in recent games he is the player who has most disturbed the rivals. I don’t know how many games he is going to lose, and we have to change something to get to the area without him. The training sessions have gone well, and I think we will be fine from midfield up.

Is it important not to be afraid at this time?

Of course they do, but it’s not easy, because you always think that if they score a goal you can have a bad time again. They have to have confidence, and I have to convey that confidence to them. And also among them the players. We all have to help each other, and see if that way we can play the game until the last minute.

What would it mean to win and what would it mean to lose?

Winning would be good for everyone’s mind. We would say “finally”. If we don’t win, we would look at the rest, hoping they don’t win, but I insist that I think we have a chance to win the game.

What would you say to fans who are downcast?

That it is normal for them to be like this, but that they have confidence in us, because we are there, we are alive and we have all the options to maintain the category. We are going to win games from now on.