The Eibar coach, José Luis Mendilibar, has predicted this Tuesday that tomorrow’s clash against Elche “will not be an easy game”Despite not having too many elements to analyze the people of Elche, they have already played an official match this season, the one that faced Real Sociedad with defeat (0-3). “We have only been able to see the game he played the other day and against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper trophy. They play with a line of five behind, another of four and a single man up, then they wait in their field and are taking risks in the exit of the ball “, detailed Mendilibar.

The Barça coach believes that this scheme can be taken advantage of by Eibar, given that the gunsmiths have very internalized the pressure above and steal the ball as close to the opponent’s area. Mendilibar pointed out that his team continues in a training process and is confident of reaching the optimal state of form, since now he believes that “they are not that Eibar” that he wants and they are “half done in every way”.

He is confident that the club can close new signings soon as only four players have arrived out of the around seven requested by Mendilibar in August and it will also have to release footballers it does not currently have. SD Eibar has only one point after the dispute of three games and occupies a relegation place by being the third to last, which is why Mendilibar considers that the club “has to improve as a group”, after which he stressed that at the moment there is no specific position to reinforce, but that he is concerned about “many positions”.

The Biscayan coach trusts that the rotation system will work the same as in the final stretch of last season and has indicated that the situation the club is going through “it looks like the one from a few months ago“When they returned to compete after confinement.” Then it was good to change enough people and in a week of three games we will have to bet on those who are fresher, “said the Zaldibar coach.