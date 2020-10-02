Mendilibar will tread again Zorrilla, stadium in which he lived some of his best moments. Together with Djukic and Sergio González himself, forms a trilogy of coaches who have achieved the promotions of the 21st century and therefore continues to be one of the most loved and remembered by Real Valladolid fans.

It is not the first time that the one from Zaldibar returns to what was his home for four seasons or rather three and a half, since he was dismissed on matchday 20 of the 2009-10 campaign and neither Onesimo nor Clemente were able to redirect the situation, ending the descent.

Mendilibar arrived in Valladolid to take charge of the team in the campaign 2006-07, when the team was trying to get out of Second with two very disappointing previous seasons. The preseason in Austria did not leave a good feeling and the start was not too good either, to the point that Mendilibar was on the tightrope after six games in which he won the first two games, drew one and lost three, including that sixth day with a 2-3 against Salamanca. With the sword of Damocles in his head, the match against Elche was the spark that ignited what was an unforgettable promotion, since the following 29 games did not know defeat, culminating in the victory against Tenerife. 29 games in which he won 21 and drew seven to achieve a record difficult to match and a record of points in Second.

In total he directed 156 games against Real Valladolid, 42 of them in Second and the rest, 114, in First, with two seasons in the highest category in which he managed to stay but suffering until the last day, with saves ‘in extremis’ in Huelva and in Seville against Betis. In those games he added 62 victories, 43 draws and 51 defeats, although it is clear that these figures change if we take that promotion into account, with 26 victories, 10 draws and six defeats in that 2006-07 campaign.

After leaving Real Valladolid’s coach, Mendilibar has visited Pucela as a rival coach on several occasions, specifically four. With the return of Real Valladolid to the First Division, Mendilibar visited Zorrilla at the helm of Eibar and started a 0-0 in the 2018-19 campaign, while last season he was defeated 2-0 in matchday 10. Before that, Mendilibar was at in front of Osasuna and won the First Division when he visited Zorrilla in the 2012-13 campaign and won 1-3. The other time he set foot in the Valladolid stadium as Eibar coach was in the 2015 City of Valladolid Trophy and Valladolid then won 1-0