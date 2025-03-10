



José Luis Mendilibarformer coach of Sevilla FC, ha renovated your contract with the Olympiacos FC of Greece for one more season, at least Until June 30, 2026. It would not be news if it were not the Last coach with which Nervión Club won His last European title, UEFA Europa League of 2023after winning in the last launch of Gonzalo Montiel in the Penalis tanda to AS Roma then trained by Jose Mourinho. “We continue together to achieve even greater successes!”published the Olympiacos in his social networks to announce the extension of the Basque coach’s contract.

It was after being fired from Sevilla a few months after being proclaim Accept the proposal of the Greek team in your first experience outside the National Championship. In his first campaign at Olympiacos his personal successes continued, since He won the 2024 Conference League after overcome the Fiorentina In the final (1-0), precisely in the AEK stadium in Athens. Shortly after arriving, Mendilibar Historia already made Greece.

This season, Olympiacos de Mendilibar can continue to make history in domestic tournaments. In the Super League ElladaEl Pireo’s team is Outstanding leader, with 7 points ahead of the second classified, the AEK of Athens. The Greek League has not won for three seasons. In the Cupthe rojiblanco team has foot and a half in the finalsince in the first leg of its semifinal He won by 6 to 0 precisely to AEK. In the Europa Leaguewhich disputes after winning the conference last campaign, You must overcome the 3-0 that endorsed in Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the final if you want fog Final and follow opting for a triplet That would be historical for the Hellenic team.