The Eibar coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar, highlighted the great form of Atlético de Madrid, team that he faces this Thursday in Ipurua and of which he has said that

at least “in number, goals and points” he is being the best Atlético ever.

“It is difficult – said the gunsmith technician – to catch a team with almost the first round finished with only six goals against. If you carry that average until the end of the season, the normal thing is that they win the league “. Mendilibar has considered that the mattress team has always been “strong in defense and they have scored few goals” and he has also highlighted from his rival that “it is a big team” but if he has to play with a small one and back off “he does”.

The Biscayan coach has pointed out that Atlético de Madrid is a very “difficult” team to face, since “they handle themselves well in almost all aspects of football” and stressed that they “don’t score goals” although they do score chances, but for frustrate them “He has a goalkeeper who in those things

is very concentrated “.

“They don’t need the ball – Mendilibar has analyzed – since they want to play soccer and win the games.” “There are many ways and they have specialized in winning without having to have the ball more than the rival and it is a very good option”. In order to have options, Mendilibar has indicated that it is necessary to avoid the losses of the ball in the opposite field, which are generating a lot of danger for Eibar. “We have to improve – said the gunsmith coach – especially because I think that in the last games both in the League and in the Cup it has happened to us quite a few times.”

Finally, he assessed the arrival this week of the new signing, the midfielder Aleix Garcia, of which he has said that “he has the conditions to be a good footballer” and that it was not a “blind bet”. Although he has admitted that it is not easy to sign in the winter market, Eibar will be “waiting”, in case “something” comes up, since they have two free chips after the departures of Olabe and Kadzior.