José Luis Mendilibar considered this Friday that “It’s okay” and “it’s normal” for Eibar to be favorites in the next Cup tie that his team will play this Sunday against Navalcarnero of Second B. “We are – said Mendilibar – a First team against a Second B team, Although everything is equal to a game and in the opposite field it is still equal a little more, I do not think that 50%, but we do have to see that we have to be the ones who stand up.

The Biscayan coach considered that sEibar will be the one who has to take “the rhythm” of the game and that they will have to be prepared so that if the opponent attacks them, the gunsmith team can “defend themselves well”. In reference to Navalcarnero’s style of play, Mendilibar pointed out that it is a team in which “if a certain player plays” they try to get the ball “more played” and if that player does not play, they do it “longer”.

For this reason, Eibar has to be prepared and, if Navalcarnero wants to start playing from behind, the Gipuzkoan team will have to be attentive to “press, to press” and to do what he “likes” to do, which is “try to steal balls in the opponent’s half”. Mendilibar has instructed his squad to win “that first or second play” and from there try to “play in the opposite field” and believes that the biggest obstacle may be the “illusion” that the Navalcarnero players will have for facing a First team, since “illusion is often stronger than other things.”

The Zaldibar coach is not concerned about the state of the pitch, which has been snowy for a good part of the week, although all the snow has already been removed and believes that his players will have to adapt, since nowadays they cannot think that “all the fields will be good and green”. He stressed the importance of his players jumping onto the field concentrated, since it cannot be that they lose a tie for leaving thinking that they are “better” or that they are going to win for being a First Division team, something that he does not believe will happen.

Finally he was satisfied with the recent renovation this week for another two years, until 2023, from their striker top scorer of the season, Kike García. Mendilibar said of him that he has been in the team for five and a half years and that “he gives everything he has” and if he is also right in the face of the goal “his head and enthusiasm is bigger” and this fact “helps” the team and for it “it is important “for Eibar to have him a couple more years in the squad.