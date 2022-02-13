A hard-fought victory for a very needy Deportivo Alavés against a fairly flat Valencia that offered very few things. It has not yet been released in 2022. Mendilibar already has the first. Arbitration with delirious moments of a Cordero Vega who was not up to the match. Alavés has 20 points and continues to dream of salvation while Valencia has not really come close to the European positions, which Villarreal is marking right now. The first chance of the match was for the Senegalese Mamadou Loum, fresh from the African Cup with the title under his arm. He returned on Thursday after the celebrations in Dakar and was one of the standout players of the match. The answer was given by Guedes with a shot that was poisoning and that forced Pacheco to make a first-rate save.

It was the 14th minute when Jason bounced a corner kick, Escalante headed in and Mamardashvili had to work hard. Was when Loum, very focused throughout the afternoon, finished off the 1-0 with pleasure. Neither of the two teams enjoyed great chances in the remainder of the first half, so they went to the locker room with the feeling that everything was left for the second half.

LaLiga Santander See also PP, Cs and Vox plan to legalize 1,461 hectares that deplete the Doñana aquifer *Data updated as of February 13, 2022

The entrances of Maxi Gómez and Hugo Duro provided auctioneers to the forefront of Valencia, but the one who revolutionized the clash, with his magnificent tackles down the flank, was Bryan Gil. He was the one who generated the play of Jason’s penalty or, rather, penalty. He almost gave the impression that the man from Cádiz was aiming at the hand of the Galician, who had his arms in a natural position and a few centimeters from the ball.

Guedes converted the maximum penalty in the 62nd minute but, later, a new penalty came for demolition in the Escalante area. Joselu scored his twelfth goal against a team that, precisely, wants him for next season. From there, local nerves, Levantine approaches with an inspired Pacheco and 97 minutes of the game when five extensions had been decreed.