While Lamine Yamal rested in a hotel in Lisoba, concentrated alongside the other Barça players for the round of the Champions League, her future was being negotiated in a restaurant in the Portuguese capital. The representative of the extreme, Jorge Mendes, and President Blaugrana, Joan Laporta, departed for several hours last night with the renewal of the teenage star as the main matter on the table.

“Lamine Yamal will renew, things are well directed,” the Portuguese agent explained at the exit of the premises, besieged by the journalists who guarded at the door of the enclosure. The Rocafonda, who has a contract until 2026, will turn 18 this July, at which time he may already sign a more years professional contract.

Lamine Yamal is being the great star of Barça this year. The canterano already pointed out the previous course, that of his debut under the orders of Xavi, and the world of football was announced in summer with his great performance in the Eurocup. This season has already sneaked among the most decisive players in Europe.

Mendes was interrogated by other names, such as the possible incorporation in the summer of Rafael Leão, but did not respond to rumors and said that only one issue was discussed: “We only talk about Lamine Yamal.”

However, the agent also referred to another of his represented in the Barcelona staff. “Ansu Fati has many times demonstrated its value and now needs to play,” he explained to understand that the best thing for the player is to leave Barça. The still young striker, 22, has barely played 186 minutes distributed in eight games this season.