The tentacles of Jorge Mendes they continue to expand throughout the football world. On this occasion, Gestifute and Polaris announced the signing of his first soccer player: Kika Nazareth. At 18, the young Benfica attacker is already considered one of the main jewels of Portuguese women’s football. He has even become international with the Portugal national team or play Champions League matches with the ‘Águilas’ first team.

Just over five months ago, he signed his first contract as a professional. At that time, she pointed out that it is a “dream come true”, claiming to be a fan of Benfica “since she was little”. Joining Jorge Mendes’ representation team is already a sign of his growth by leaps and bounds. Now, Nazareth will appear among the names of other great compatriots stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix or Bernardo Silva.