Lisbon (dpa)

Jorge Mendes, the agent of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has confirmed that the player will not return to his former club Sporting Lisbon, despite his mother’s attempts to persuade him to return. Ronaldo became one of the greatest players in the world since leaving Sporting Lisbon for Manchester United for 24.12 million pounds in 2003, and the Portuguese captain turned into a great inspiration for Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United in 2009, where he broke the record Previous in scoring goals in the competition with 450 goals. Ronaldo joined Juventus three years ago, as his contract came to an end in 2022, and speculation is raging at the moment about the 36-year-old’s future, at a time when Juventus and coach Andrea Pirlo face the risk of not qualifying for the Champions League next season. Dolores, the mother of the five-time best player in the world, wants Ronaldo to return to Sporting in order to help the team win more championships, after winning the Portuguese league title this season after a 19-year absence. “I will talk to him and try to convince him to return next year to the” Alvalade “stadium, to wear the colors of Sporting Lisbon,” Ronaldo’s mother said in statements to TVA 24. Despite this, Mendes ended speculation about the Portuguese player’s return to Sporting, noting that Ronaldo is not planning to return to his country yet. Mendes said: “Cristiano is proud of the title Sporting has achieved, and he has shown it publicly, but he is not planning to return to the Portuguese at the moment in his career.” Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Juventus in the match that his team beat Sassuolo 3/1 on Wednesday.