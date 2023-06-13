Countdown to the XXVII Menarini Fair Play International Award which, from 3 to 5 July, will host the legends of sport from around the world in three days of events between Florence and Fiesole. Among the novelties of the 2023 edition there is also theestablishment of the “Youth” category. This new recognition designed to celebrate the most significant gestures of “fair play” made by young Italian athleteswill be presented to the three winners on Monday 19 June at 12:00, during the press conference to present the XXVII edition of the Menarini Fair Play Award in Rome in the Coni Hall of Honor, in the presence of the president Giovanni Malagò. It will be received by the swordsman from Bergamo Mariaclotilde Adosini, the fencer from Ferrara Emilia Rossatti and the karateka from Catania Giorgio Pietro Torrisi.

“We often hear talk of young sportsmen who carry out important fair play ‘tests’, promoting those values ​​of ethics, loyalty and respect that the Menarini Fair Play International Award has always exalted through the stories of sporting icons – declared Antonello Biscini , Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – With the establishment of this new category, we intend to reward those young sportsmen who, beyond their competitive merits, have shown that they are true champions of fair play” .

Fencer born in 2005 raised in the ranks of Polisportiva Scherma Bergamo, Mariaclotilde Adosini she stood out for her great sportsmanship during the last Under 20 World Cup in Beauvais. Wrongly proclaimed the winner due to an arbitration oversight, Mariaclotilde agreed to return to the platform to repeat the last minute of the match, losing against the French Juliette Baudinot.

Swordsman at the Bernardi Academy in Ferrara, Emily Rossatti handed over the Italian title and the direct pass to the next under 23 European Championships in Budapest to the opponent Gaia Traditi, injured during the final of the Italian Epee Championships last April. In the last seconds of the competition, the 22-year-old fencer gave up on the comeback, letting time run out and preserving her rival’s advantage.

Giorgio Pietro Torrisi, young Sicilian karate promise, was only 10 years old when in 2019 his story went around Italy. Realizing the scoring error that had decreed him the winner of his category at the International Edukarate of Aci Castello, the little karateka went with his family to Syracuse to personally return the medal to the runner-up. Precisely on 19 June, before this special moment dedicated to the three boys, the names of the winners of the XXVII edition of the Menarini Fair Play Award will be revealed, who will be the protagonists of the various evenings next July.