The countdown is running down for the XXVII Menarini Fair Play International Award which, from 3 to 5 July, will host the legends of sport from around the world in three days of events between Florence and Fiesole. Among the novelties of the 2023 edition there is also the establishment of the “Youth” category. This new award, designed to celebrate the most significant “fair play” gestures made by young Italian athletes, will be presented to the three winners on Monday 19 June at 12:00, during the press conference to present the XXVII edition of the Menarini Fair Play Award in Rome at the CONI Hall of Honor, in the presence of the President Giovanni Malagò. It will be received by the swordsman from Bergamo Mariaclotilde Adosini, the fencer from Ferrara Emilia Rossatti and the karateka from Catania Giorgio Pietro Torrisi.

“We often hear about young sportsmen who carry out important fair play ‘tests’, promoting those values ​​of ethics, loyalty and respect that the Menarini International Fair Play Award has always enhanced through the stories of sporting icons – declare Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – With the establishment of this new category, we intend to reward those young sportsmen who, beyond their competitive merits, have shown that they are true champions of fair play”.

A fencer born in 2005 who grew up in the ranks of Polisportiva Scherma Bergamo, Mariaclotilde Adosini stood out for her great sportsmanship during the last Under 20 World Cup in Beauvais. Wrongly proclaimed the winner due to an arbitration oversight, Mariaclotilde agreed to return to the platform to repeat the last minute of the match, losing against the French Juliette Baudinot.

Epee player at the Bernardi Academy in Ferrara, Emilia Rossatti handed over the Italian title and the direct pass to the next Under 23 European Championships in Budapest to her opponent Gaia Traditi, who was injured during the final of the Italian Epee Championships last April. In the last seconds of the competition, the 22-year-old fencer gave up on the comeback, letting time run out and preserving her rival’s advantage.

Giorgio Pietro Torrisi, young Sicilian karate promise, was only 10 years old when in 2019 his story went around Italy. Realizing the scoring error that had decreed him the winner of his category at the International Edukarate of Aci Castello, the little karateka went with his family to Syracuse to personally return the medal to the runner-up.

Precisely on 19 June, before this special moment dedicated to the three boys, the names of the winners of the XXVII edition of the Menarini Fair Play Award will be revealed, who will be the protagonists of the various evenings next July.