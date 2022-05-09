Crystal Pite, Gabriela Carrizo, Roy Assaf. They are names with which you can present yourself as a dance company. Pite has risen to the top of the world, Carrizo and co-choreographer Franck Chartier have made the Brussels collective Peeping Tom great and Roy Assaf may not be a great choreographic light, but he is relatively well-known.

It is therefore remarkable that the program Dreams 360 was disappointing. Those who know Carrizo’s work a little, for example from the beautiful triptych triptych that she made with Chartier for NDT, the new La Ruta skip with decency. It contains so many of the ingredients she uses in her cinematic-absurdistic choreographies that it gradually begins to resemble a formula – or is the tank empty?

He is not, by the way, when it comes to sketching an atmosphere or situation. The bus shelter along a dark, deserted road is a prime location for nightmarish scenes. One man silently witnesses the cleansing and mourning ritual of a Japanese couple, a quarreling couple, a suicide woman, a knocked-down deer – whose beating heart is being transplanted – and the road worker who keeps cleaning up the mess. The humming and crackling electrical box constantly lays a blanket of menace over the whole.

tricks

So there’s plenty of atmosphere, but every time also laughable contortionist wrestling with limbs (bravo to Chloé Albaret by the way), floundering dances, ‘enigmatic’ moving objects and floating dancers… these are tricks. And a characteristic of tricks is that once you see them through, they get boring. If the scenes turn out to have no deeper layers nor merge into something bigger, then a choreography is simply disappointing.

Perhaps the disappointment is even greater with Figures in Extinction 1.0, the first part of the trilogy that Crystal Pite and the much acclaimed director Simon McBurney of the London-based Complicité will be making for NDT in the coming years on the theme of recent years: climate change. With her talent for strong images and plastic movement language, Pite could probably have presented this without McBurney in this first part, because there is no interesting layering here either.

While names of (almost) extinct species such as the northern white rhinoceros, the Pyrenean ibex and the Asian cheetah pass on the backdrop, 22 dancers let schools of fish swim by, birds spread their wings or drag a skeleton. Jon Bond beautifully caricatures a climate denier – though this strain hardly needs a caricature.

Extinction 1.0 is with disturbing images and a threatening soundscape of a wry beauty, but does not tell anything new, does not tilt the image, but states the obvious, as it is called. You should expect more from a theater cannon like McBurney.

How to ruin a dance is the ironic snack of Roy Assaf, with a red theater curtain, a smooth host, five ‘volunteers’ from the audience and four dancers in golden suits, who dutifully submit to the whims of the choreographer and his five temporary henchmen, who read English instructions . So somewhat stale metatheater, and of the harmless kind. Thank God dancer Aram Hasler makes some critical comments with outpourings, but they are funny, that’s all.