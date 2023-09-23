Home page World

At a festival in England, visitors came dressed in swastikas and skulls and were expelled from the event.

Sheringham – As the saying goes, “clothes make the man,” many people were outraged last weekend when around 15 men wore Nazi symbols at an event in Sheringham, England. As the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC According to reports, a 1940s festival took place in the small town and attracted around 20,000 visitors. The uniformed attendees caused quite a stir and were removed from the event. According to the organizer, “For your own safety.”

Around 15 men were dressed in swastikas and skulls at a festival in England and were escorted by police. (Symbolic image) © Vuk Valcic/Imago

Swastikas and skulls at the 1940s festival: “This clothing is extremely inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful”

The people are men between the ages of 30 and 50, according to the Eastern Daily Press newspaper were clad in both swastikas and skull symbols.

“This clothing is extremely inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful,” said annual festival organizer Graham Deans BBC. “There were some very, very angry people in the city. There is a very small Jewish community in the city, and basically it was inappropriate for them [die Männer in Uniformen] Were in the city.” There was recently a major raid on neo-Nazis in Germany because of the banned Hammerskins, as can be seen in the video.

1940s festival was supposed to celebrate camaraderie and team spirit – uniforms forbidden

After several complaints were made, the men were asked to leave the festival. For their own safety and to avoid confrontation with other festival attendees, the uniformed men were escorted by police officers. According to the organizer, the festival is about celebrating the camaraderie and team spirit of the 1940s.

Graham Hukins of the NNR said: “We have long had a policy of not allowing exhibitors or visitors in Axis uniforms [Deutschland, Italien und Japan] forbids entering our premises.” He went on to explain: “You don’t want Nazism or fascism at an event that is intended to celebrate and commemorate life in Great Britain at that time.”

Men with swastikas and skulls at the festival: “No insult was intended”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, is also shocked that people in England will be walking around with Nazi symbols in 2023 and finds this offensive. Deans said dress code signs will be posted around the festival site in the future to avoid a repeat incident in the future.

A man from the group, however, said BBC, the men belong to a history group and are dressed as fighters against communist Russia. They didn’t intentionally want to provoke anyone with their choice of clothing. “No offense was intended and we left when asked,” he said.

In Germany, too, there was recently a scandal over leaflets with anti-Semitic content due to the Aiwanger affair.