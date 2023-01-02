There is no “male cold”, a more acute form of the seasonal ailment that affects only men: this is certified by a scientific study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research and carried out by a group of Austrian researchers from the University of Medicine of Innsbruck.

“Men have no worse symptoms than women”, is essentially the result of the research, which therefore dispels a false myth behind which hide all those who suffer particularly with the arrival of the first colds.

However, scientists have come to a conclusion that differentiates the two sexes as regards the recovery of optimal conditions.

“Despite the pervasive belief in pop culture, empirical data on gender-specific differences are scarce,” explain scientists led by David Riedl of the University Department of Psychiatry II and Daniel Dejaco of the University Department of Otolaryngology at the Medical University of Innsbruck .

The study involved 113 people with flu-like symptoms within the first 8 days of being infected. Their conditions were assessed by self-assessment and by some doctors.

As a result, there are no gender differences in stuffy noses, headaches, and chills. “However, the women recovered much more quickly, both in terms of physician-assessed symptom severity and in terms of patient-reported symptom severity.”

In fact, it has already been amply demonstrated that women are able to produce antibodies better and therefore have a more prompt and effective defense against infections.