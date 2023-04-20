Are you looking beautiful with your Ferrari 812 GTS, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a holiday park empire. Turns out, the customers who come to your parks with their Leafs and Model 3s seem to like it a lot better – no matter how much your head shines. British research shows that men with an electric car are more attractive than those with a Ferrari. At least in the eyes of women.

The survey was conducted by Illicit Encounters, a website where married people can date each other. This should already give you an idea of ​​the reliability of this research. The website asked 2,000 women a series of questions about what makes the opposite sex attractive. It zooms in on the attractiveness of men who are or are not concerned with the environment.

Electric car sexier than Ferrari

An example of this is the question of whether women would rather sleep with a man who cares about the environment than a man who does not. No less than 61 percent prefer to share the sheets with the sustainable boy. In addition, the question is whether owners of electric cars are sexier than Ferrari owners. 62 percent respond with ‘yes’ to this.

So trade that LaFerrari for an ID. 3 for a chance with the ladies. If you want to be irresistible as a man – at least with married women – then you have to wait for the fully electric Ferrari.