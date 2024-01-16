The men who were extorted with nude photos and videos have 'effectively received life sentences', says one of the dozens of victims. They tried to hide their payments and sought treatment from a psychologist. Today the four suspects heard prison sentences of up to fifteen months demanded.
Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
17:11
