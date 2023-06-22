Two residents of the capital region wanted to sell cesium-137 radioactive substance abroad, used to treat oncology, but were caught by security forces, reports SHOT.

The publication explains that residents of Moscow and Vidnoye near Moscow have agreed to buy 10 grams of a substance formed in nuclear reactors from a scientist from one of the research institutes for the purpose of resale.

The meeting was held in Shchelkovo near Moscow. When transferring a deposit of 10 thousand US dollars, the resellers were detained by security forces. The “scientist” turned out to be an undercover operative.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 220 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal handling of nuclear materials or radioactive substances”), writes SHOT.

Earlier, radioactive marked cards were found by customs officers in Domodedovo from a passenger from Dubai.