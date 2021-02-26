Vadim Shevtsov, who set himself on fire near the Ostankino television center in Moscow, had a sports bag in which they found an ax, a saw, a folding knife, two 1.5 liter bottles of liquid and a lighter, as well as clothes. Reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

It is clarified that when they tried to extinguish the man, he began to shout that he would not say anything without a lawyer. Now he is unconscious in the intensive care unit of the capital’s hospital.

Earlier, the Baza edition in its Telegram channel reported that a man set himself on fire at the Ostankino television center. Eyewitnesses said that after the incident, he asked for help from the guards of the television center. Telegram channel “112” clarified that the victim was hospitalized with burns of the chest and back of 2-3 degrees in one of the capital’s hospitals. The motive of the act is being clarified. Investigators are working at the scene.