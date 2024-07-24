Potency can be negatively affected by both physical and psychological factors, warned andrologist and urologist Bator Gonchikov. He wrote about this told men in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

He named problems with blood vessels as one of the main factors affecting potency: closure of arteries and narrowing of blood vessels can lead to limited blood flow to the genitals, and, as a result, problems with erection. Stress, depression, anxiety and other psychological problems can also affect sexual function, the doctor added.

In addition, according to Gonchikov, problems in relationships, low self-esteem and conflicts with a partner can have a negative impact on potency. At the same time, emotional connection and communication can become important aspects in solving such problems.

Related materials:

Among other causes of loss of erection, the urologist also identified chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular pathologies and high blood pressure, and the use of certain medications (antiallergic drugs, antidepressants and anticholesterol drugs). In addition, Gonchikov emphasized, impotence can be caused by several factors at the same time.

Do not hesitate to discuss your problem with your doctor and ask all the questions that concern you. Impotence is a reversible condition and can be successfully treated with the appropriate approach and support from specialists. Bator Gonchikoffandrologist, urologist

Earlier, urologist, andrologist, doctor of medical sciences Alexander Lubennikov spoke about the harm of vapes on potency. According to the doctor, uncontrolled smoking of electronic cigarettes causes the constant presence of nicotine in the blood, which negatively affects erection.