Urologist Aaron Spitz talks about the unexpected impact of warm weather on the size of male genitalia. Expert’s words quotes HuffPost.

Spitz noted that when he was first asked about male genital enlargement over the summer, the only thing on his mind was an obsession with the size of his private parts. Nevertheless, the doctor admitted that there is some truth in this statement. “Heat improves the elasticity of the blood vessels, which increases blood flow, filling the penis more and giving it a longer, fuller appearance,” the doctor explained.

Spitz also noted that the fact that in the summer many people move more, spend more time in the fresh air and generally lead a more active lifestyle has a positive effect on the genitals of men. However, despite this, the urologist emphasized that the change of seasons does not have a significant effect on the size of the penis.

