Not masturbating can negatively impact a man’s reproductive health, warns andrologist Alexis Missick. She talks about the dangers of long-term abstinence reported to the Daily Star.

According to Missick, contrary to popular belief, choosing not to experience sexual release does not affect concentration or increase sexual desire. “Self-satisfaction has a positive effect on testosterone levels. By masturbating, a person can delay ejaculation in a subsequent act, as if he were training endurance,” she noted.

In addition, Missick continued, masturbation can have a positive effect on mental health. “It can help reduce some psychological problems, such as low self-esteem and anxiety about one’s sexual performance, both of which increase the likelihood of erectile dysfunction. In fact, the opposite is true: abstaining from masturbation can provoke premature ejaculation and, indirectly, erectile dysfunction,” the sexologist warned.

