Urologist Reshat Aliyev said that regular sexual life has a positive effect on men’s health. He spoke about the dangers of abstinence for too long warned men in a commentary for Channel Five.

According to Aliyev, erection and ejaculation are a kind of test of the penis vessels for functionality. At the same time, with sexual abstinence for more than two months, the vessels can narrow, and irreversible changes can occur in the tissues of the penis. They can become one of the causes of prostatitis, the doctor warned.

Long-term sexual abstinence in men can lead to decreased potency, premature ejaculation, inflammatory disease of the prostate gland and psychological problems Reshat Aliyevurologist

The urologist added that regular sex supports not only physical but also psychological health. If you are dissatisfied with your intimate life, mood swings, self-esteem issues, and depression may appear.

Earlier, psychologist and sexologist Karolina Putintseva dispelled popular myths about long-term abstinence from sex. She stated that abstinence does not harm health.