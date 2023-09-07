Urologist Gonchikov: heated seats in the car can cause male infertility

Daily use of seat heating in a car can cause infertility in men, warned Bator Gonchikov, a urologist-andrologist at the SM-Clinic Reproductive Health Center. He told Lente.ru about the danger of this option.

Gonchikov said that scientists have established that daily use of heated seats in a car for more than four hours can lead to infertility. Truckers, taxi drivers, couriers and other people who spend a lot of time behind the wheel fall into the high-risk group.

According to the doctor, the explanation for this phenomenon is simple: the temperature of the scrotum should be within 34-35 degrees. At higher rates, many of the processes leading to the formation of spermatozoa can be reduced to a minimum. As a rule, this is a reversible process, and in the event that the negative influence of elevated temperature ceases, sperm motility is restored.

When heated seats testicles can heat up to 38-39 degrees. At this temperature, spermatozoa become less active or stop moving altogether. Tight underwear, trousers or clothes that are too warm can worsen the situation.

When exposed to high temperatures, not only sperm motility can slow down, but also the process of their maturation in the testicles, the doctor added. It can also result in problems with conceiving a child.

