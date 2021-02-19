An anthology is a portable library. Of countless readings a few pages remain; of the work of an author, the glow of a story. A history of Argentine anthologies could be written, marked by such notable titles as Anthology of Fantastic Literature by Bioy Casares, Borges and Silvina Ocampo, or the Short and extraordinary stories, or the four volumes of “strange stories” by Rodolfo Walsh, who also compiled the first collection of police stories. These books have been fundamental in defining the place that the fantasy and the detective story occupy in our tradition.

JB Duizeide joins the catalog of these anthologies with these Literary approaches (name without soul happily corrected by the subtitle “Tales from the sea”). We knew that Duizeide belonged to the merchant marine; the complete flap, with precision: “pilot of general cargo ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers”. Boats, water and islands are present in all his books.

In Literary approaches, the compiler brings together chapters of novels, stories, poems, essays: the only thing they have in common is the sea. It also includes very short excerpts, which are among the best pages in the anthology, such as this entry in Charles Darwin’s diary: “September 12, 1831. I found the Beagle in dry dock and without masts. It looks more like a sunken ship than a ship whose mission is to go around the world ”. From the opposite page, Captain Robert FitzRoy anticipates responding with symmetrical skepticism: “September 6, 1831: Mr. Darwin does not have the nose of a man capable of withstanding the rigors of a trip around the world.”

Duizeide organized the book for reasons, as partial anthologies. It does not follow geographies or chronologies, but the physical and spiritual circumstances of the navigation: returns, storms, ports, drifts, shipwrecks. We travel the dark seas of Edgar Allan Poe, William Hope Hodgson, HP Lovecraft and Frederick Marryat, we review the islands and storms of Verne, Melville, London and Stevenson, until we reach writers from here and now, such as Claudia Aboaf, Mónica Ávila or Patricia Ratto, expert storyteller.

The reader will be happier with stories than with novel fragments, which leave a taste for something incomplete. Thus, those texts that retain their ending (poems or stories) compete in the text with those that have lost it with reasonable cause. The sea can be infinite; but an anthology, no.

In half a thousand pages a horror story coexists with a poem by Horacio Castillo, a little-known story by León Tolstoi with a fragment by the historian Jules Michelet. We discover with pleasure the rescue of Vito Dumas, that navigator who in 1942 set out around the world in his Lehg II (Dumas never explained the origin of the name of his sailboat).

Duizeide chose the most difficult moment of the trip, when the wind abandons the lonely navigator and condemns him to an empty and immobile universe. “I look around me and the friendly things, the things that are familiar to me, it seems that they are dead. I come to believe that Lehg II has died, that the world has died and that I too am dead… ”. It has gone so far that it is in the antipodes of Argentina and a movement in any direction would mean the beginning of the return. A biblical dove rescues him from that loneliness.

It is in unexpected texts where the compiler’s hand is best noticed. Duizeide rescues, for example, a fragment of the interview book that María Esther Vázquez wrote to Horacio Butler in 1982. The painter tells him that, because of his stubbornness, his father told him: “You would deserve to be the son of Patricio O’Hara ”.

Many years later Butler learned that this O’Hara was the youngest son of an Irish family, committed to the cause of the independence of their homeland: “Patrick loved music and liked to play the flute. But fed up with his brothers treating him as a coward for that, he enlisted as a cabin boy on a sailboat that was leaving for New England. The ship caught fire before arriving and Patricio tied himself to a log and jumped into the water, challenging the sharks. Finally, after countless sufferings, he reached an island; His clothes were ruined and he was half dead, but clutched in his hand he kept his flute. This is how the islanders found it. When he revived, he asked if there was a government there; They answered yes and he said: –Well, tell him that I disagree with his policy. “

Another surprise is the story “John Marr”, by Herman Melville. There is no author that we identify as much with marine adventure as Melville, not only for his famous whale, but for Billy Budd, Benito Sereno Y The enchanted. But Duizeide chooses a mysterious tale, where the character carries the ocean inside him.

He is a Bartleby from a marine past, a conscience crippled by loss. In this story, the sea is a representation of the past. Perhaps Melville regarded it more as a prose poem than a short story: he published it in 1888 in a collection of poems entitled John Marr and Other Sailors.

The tale of sea adventures lends itself to fables that claim to be true, such as those used by Edward Trelawny, an English adventurer friend of Shelley and Byron. In the pages chosen by Duizeide, Trelawny does not speak of his famous friends, but of an episode of youth: at the age of 14 he faced a knife with the secretary of the captain of a ship, who wanted to seize his books. In the anecdote, Trelawny portrays himself very well in his dual role as intellectual and adventurer.

You have to read it with an overdose of faith to believe Trelawny, whose life was a continuous list of affirmations and denials (his and others’ respectively). He went down in the history of literature for his funeral services: he was in charge of burning Shelley’s body when the sea returned to the Ligurian coast the remains of the shipwreck and also the funeral of Byron, who died in Greece. Trelawny took advantage of the fact that he was alone in the burial chamber to remove the sheet that covered Byron. He wanted to know the cause of the poet’s limp. He found a deformity in his right foot.

There are times when fiction is found in truth and literature outside of books. Duizeide includes a notice attributed to Ernest Shackleton and intended to recruit the crew of the ship Endurance for the Imperial Transatlantic Expedition of 1914: “Men wanted for dangerous voyage. Low pay, fierce cold, long hours of complete darkness. Doubtful return. Honors and recognitions feasible, not guaranteed, only in case of success ”.

The warning is surely apocryphal, but its author bequeathed us in a few words the definition of the marine adventure.

Literary approaches. Tales of the sea, Juan Bautista Duizeide (compiler). Adriana Hidalgo editor, 516 pp.

