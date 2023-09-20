Japan, the government opens a telephone line to help men victims of sexual abuse

Not just women: the The Japanese government has opened a telephone line reserved for boys and men who are victims of violence and sexual abuse and who need to speak out and ask for help. The number reserved for them will go into service from Friday and will be operational for three months, making consultations with professionals available and connecting users with specialized local centers or the police. “We hope that victims feel safe and can consult specialists without hesitation,” Ayuko Kato, the new minister responsible for children’s policies, told reporters. Japan already has a toll-free number for both male and female victims of sexual abuse, but government officials say there have been protests and reports that some men may be reluctant to use the service.

The new government initiative was launched in the wake of the scandal of attacks involving Japan’s largest boy band agency in recent weeks. At the beginning of September, the president of the Johnny & Associates agency in Tokyo acknowledged that her predecessor, Johnny Kitagawa, had committed sexual abuse on young recruits to the national music scene for decades. Johnny Kitagawa, who died in 2019 at the age of 87, founded the agency in 1962, which has reigned over the Japanese entertainment industry for decades and launched famous “idol” groups such as Smap, Arashi and Tokyo. Local media had already raised allegations of child abuse and sexual exploitation against him while he was alive. But Kitagawa had been awarded damages for defamation following the publication of these articles, although the decision was partially overturned on appeal. The controversy over Johnny Kitagawa resurfaced after the airing, in early 2023, of a BBC documentary featuring bare-faced accusations from one of his alleged victims.

