Every sixth man in the world has undergone the procedure of removing the foreskin, said nephrologist Daria Sadovskaya. She listed the pros and cons of this procedure for health in her Telegram-channel.

The doctor said that the main disadvantage of circumcision is possible excessive friction during intercourse. However, the procedure has many more advantages, she is convinced. Thus, according to Sadovskaya, after circumcision the risk of prostate cancer decreases by 14 percent. In addition, the risk of infections is significantly reduced, since the skin that the foreskin consists of creates ideal conditions for the growth and spread of pathogenic bacteria.

Sadovskaya also pointed out that the removal of the foreskin is effective in preventing HIV. “The mechanism has not been fully studied, but statistics show a reduction in HIV infection in circumcised men by almost 60 percent,” the specialist said. She added that sex with a circumcised man is safer for women, as the risk of cervical cancer and bacterial vaginosis is reduced.

At the same time, Sadovskaya noted that circumcision is a surgical procedure accompanied by a whole range of possible complications. According to her, the lowest risk is for children under six months, but they are more susceptible to psychological trauma.

