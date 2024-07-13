Home page World

From: Lilly Geissler

Women no longer do these things because men confuse them with flirting © Left: picture-alliance/ dpa | Thomas Nyfeler; Right: picture alliance / dpa | Andy Rain

Women regularly receive unwanted attention from men. Here, some share the consequences for their lives.

Trigger warning: This article deals with the topic of sexual harassment.

Our colleagues at BuzzFeed US recently asked the women in their community what are the things they no longer do just to avoid unwanted attention from men. Here are the stories the editors collected.

1. “I really like anime and games. Accordingly, I have a lot of tattoos of things I like. I actually always wear a jacket now so that strangers don’t just ask me about my tattoos. In itself, that wouldn’t be a problem: I like talking to other nerds. But once the conversation has been going on for a while, these men always ask me if I want to come over and watch anime with them.”

– Snowfox24

2. “Sending text messages or talking to men on the phone. Unless it is an established friendship, I do not text or talk to men on the phone. Just as an example: I once had to ask a male colleague an important question. But to avoid misunderstandings with him or his partner, I preferred to wait until the next time I saw him at work.”

– quirkyglue57

3. “I just don’t sell my clothes online anymore. Too many perverts have contacted me. It’s just unbelievable how many creeps contact you about tank tops or high heels just to tell you ‘You’d look so hot if you wore that in bed.’ I don’t even post pictures of me wearing the item. It’s always just a picture of the item itself. Some pervs just have a strong imagination.”

– whale_tail

4. “I don’t tell guys that I’m a good cook. Seriously, if you ever really want a man in your life, LEARN TO COOK. For some reason it’s a huge turn-on for guys and has gotten me comments like, ‘You can come over and make me breakfast in the morning,’ or ‘I’d love to try your dessert.'”

– Snowfox24

5. “My mega-flexibility. I have hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and can do things with my body that others can’t (it’s really more of a curse than a blessing). As soon as men notice how flexible I am, I immediately become their next flirting target.”

– mlz5051

6. “I should mention that I do a lot of martial arts. Apparently a lot of men have a fetish for women who could give them a good smack. It’s really uncomfortable to be sexualized in this way, especially when the sport you do is seen as something sexual. Men have asked me during training if it was a turn-on for me, especially when we wrestle. It’s so ridiculous in places: I recently started doing Krav Maga, because it focuses more on self-defense. The first move in every Krav Maga form is to punch the other person in the crotch. Surprisingly, no man finds this particularly appealing.”

– lobster_lemon_lime

7. “I always wear a ring on my ring finger. I’m not married, but it helps me fend off unwanted advances: ‘Haha, no, I’m married, look!’ I work in a shopping center and it’s really ridiculous how few men understand a friendly ‘no.'”

– skimhouse925

“When I was working in sales, I always wore a simple silver ring and pretended it was a wedding ring just to avoid being hit on. It’s total bullshit that I have to pretend to be another man’s property just to have some peace and quiet.”

– cailian13

8. “I actually always avoid making eye contact with men at work. It just increases the chance that they’ll misunderstand me and flirt with me or ask for my number. I work alone in a pretty small store. One time a guy kept coming behind the counter to talk to me and I was really scared.”

– brennab443c3b68b

9. “I’m not someone who smiles a lot. Every time I smile, I get flirted with. Now that I’m old and post-menopause, I can smile as much as I want. I LOVE it! It’s totally freeing not to have to worry about whether some man will take it the wrong way.”

– geow1234

“If you smile at a man, he thinks you like him. If you don’t smile, they always tell you to smile more because otherwise you make them uncomfortable.”

– fantasy15

10. “Apparently, just doing my job is enough. Whether I’m a barista, waitress, bartender, nurse, or medical technician, it doesn’t really matter. Simply interacting with a man is apparently enough of an invitation. Why would you think I’d flirt with you while I’m sticking a needle in your arm? Or while I’m bringing you a drink when that’s my job? Women who are just doing their job do NOT want to flirt with you.”

– s45b9ebeb9

11. “I hate that men in male-dominated hobbies always have to question me directly. That never happens to other men. It’s not a hobby, but I’m a really good amateur plumber. I can do a lot more than my super manly looking husband. LOL. But who do the plumbers tell after the repair what needs to be done next? Or how to take care of the repaired item? My husband. And every time he tells them to talk to HER! And then I have to answer the questions. Our new plumbers are actually cool, so this is more about other idiots we’ve dealt with in the past. It’s so ANNOYING!”

– morgan_le_slay

12. “I generally avoid chatting or talking to people online. I’m not just talking about dating sites. Even here on Buzzfeed or Reddit have this problem. People first write ‘Hey, that’s a really good point…’ or ‘Haha, so funny…’ and then the unpleasant messages come out of nowhere: “…by the way, I’m really horny right now and all I can think about is sex.”

– stephaniev23

13. “I was once stuck in a traffic jam and was sucking a lollipop, unsuspectingly, when the guy next to me suddenly started honking, shouting ambiguous things at me and making obvious gestures. As if I was going to pull over to the right, get out and do it with him. I don’t eat ice cream in a cone or on a stick anymore either, I always ask for a bowl or a plate. They ruin the most ridiculous things for us.”

– annef5

“I once ate a banana while I was stuck in traffic. Just as a snack after work. Suddenly I see this group of young men who are completely losing their minds because of it. I had to laugh, but only because I was so embarrassed. How absurd is it that I have to be ashamed of eating a healthy snack in my own car? I just break off pieces of the banana and eat it like that now.”

– ashsmitty23200

14. “I avoid playing online games in groups and don’t participate in voice chat. It’s always shocking when I meet another woman in gaming chats (there are quite a few of us, we’re just mostly silent because 99% of gamers are just a-holes).”

– rebeccaf17

15. “Be athletic. I’ve been both: athletic and, in men’s eyes, hot and on the taller side. Being a fatter woman gives you a certain security because you simply become invisible to some men. When I’m “hot”, I get a lot more unwanted attention from men. It’s even gotten to the point where I’m a little hesitant to lose weight now, even though it would be necessary for an important operation that I have coming up in the future. I’m so afraid of the unwanted attention I’ll get if my figure is seen better again that I don’t put as much effort into getting fit as I should. It’s so bad that my health suffers. It’s really exhausting to be hit on all the time! (But I won’t let them win and I’m working on getting fitter and more confident so that I can defend myself well when it starts again)”

– spacegurlmd

The original English article can be found at Buzzfeed US read become.

Information and help regarding sexual harassment and sexual abuse can be found at White RingThere you will find information about counseling centers in your area. The helpline is at 116 006 The White Ring also offers online consultation appointments.