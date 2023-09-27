Users of the Reddit forum remembered sex adventures that they considered shameful and could not forget. With their experience they shared in the AskReddit section.

One of the most popular comments was the confession of a man who spoke about meeting a 40-year-old woman after meeting online. The man, who was 25 years old at that time, invited her to make love in the car and, as it seemed to him, was quite good at foreplay. However, the woman quickly said goodbye and left, promising to call later.

Five minutes later she sent a message with the address and said that the house was open and I could come in. I walked in and she met me on the sofa on all fours wearing only knee socks and a blindfold. Before that, I confessed to her that I had a fetish for knee socks, and she herself dreamed of sex with a stranger, which she could not afford in her marriage (she had recently divorced). We did somersaults that evening. For two or three hours straight, without saying a word Rambos_BeardReddit user

Another man spoke about his first experience of oral sex.

It was made by a college friend under a blanket while her mom worked on the computer with her back to us across the room. I’ve been dreaming about this mixture of fear and excitement for the last twenty years PoseidonsOctopussyReddit user

Another commenter once met his former teacher on a dating app.

She said dating would be too weird, but she sent me a nude photo. How many times have I masturbated to him? rxv5854Reddit user

Previously, Reddit forum users who cheated on their lovers explained the reasons for this behavior. Almost six thousand likes were collected by a message from a girl who admitted that she cheated in response to betrayal.