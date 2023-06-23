On the beach in Greece, two Pakistanis raped a tourist and received a life sentence

Men gang raped a tourist on the Greek beach of Rethymno, Crete, and received a life sentence. It is reported by the local newspaper Olympia.

It is specified that during the arrest, two Pakistanis immediately pleaded guilty, but the charges were denied in court. According to the criminals, everything happened with the consent of the three parties. Despite this, the court found guilty young people aged 24 and 27.

According to the publication, the attack occurred in the early morning, when the girl was lying on a sun lounger by the sea. The men approached her and took turns raping her, holding her by force.

