Men told on the Reddit forum why they like beautiful lingerie on their partners. With their opinion they shared in the AskReddit section.

One of the commentators called the reason for his awakening love for sexy lingerie due to his long experience in a relationship with his partner.

After a certain period of time, underwear begins to look particularly special over a naked body (although it is beautiful and completely naked), so it remains on as long as possible. Plus it’s beautiful, who doesn’t like looking at beautiful things? DonaldTrumpsScrotumReddit user

Another man admitted that his wife’s underwear makes him be more attentive to her in bed.

She always ends up with me. And when she wears lingerie that I like, I know that she wants special sex. I tease her for a long time, use toys and hopefully she orgasms several times. I like nights like this, and I buy beautiful lingerie for her myself. See also Bale and Ramsey lead Wales to the European Championship ThrowawayNameNotDaveReddit user

Another commenter said he loves having sex with his wife while her underwear is still on.

I never take it off, she looks so amazing in it. So I do everything by moving my underwear. If your breasts fall out of your bra during sex, I really like it, but I prefer the pretty lace to stay in place TrialAndAaronReddit user

Previously, Reddit forum users who sought the services of prostitutes spoke about their experiences. One of the commentators said that his friends invited him to an Asian massage parlor that turned out to be a brothel after visiting a strip club, and the salon worker surprised him by tying his shoelaces.