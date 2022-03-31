Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Two men with white weapons assaulted another branch of a well-known chain of convenience stores in Mazatlán, this Wednesday night.

This robbery was against a business located along Gabriel Leyva avenue, in the neighborhood kleinbetween streets Luis Gómez Zepeda and Petroleos street.

An unofficial source confirmed the robbery with violence, adding that it was around 8:00 p.m.

He added that, thanks to security cameras, the image of the assailants who used knives was captured, and it was verified that they have already carried out other robberies in other convenience stores.

In the assault on Wednesday, according to the tonnage, the criminals took 2,657.98 pesos in cash, in addition to some packages of cigarettes.

The authorities were notified, although at the moment no arrests have been reported in relation to this case.