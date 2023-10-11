Reddit forum users have listed the weirdest things women have said to them after sex. With their memories they shared in the AskReddit section.

One of the men said that his partner wanted to talk to his pet after intercourse.

After all the work, she went to the bathroom and told the cat: “I just fucked your master.” The sexiest thing that ever happened to me shlanky369Reddit user

Another commenter recalled how after sex the girl told him that she didn’t feel very good about him.

She pointed her finger in my face and said, “I hate you.” Then she pointed to the penis and said: “But I love you.” Then she pointed to her face again: “But I hate you.” Successful_Tip1361Reddit user

One of the women described by Reddit users unexpectedly admitted to her chosen one that she was jealous of his genitals.

"If only I had your penis." Then she said: Your dick is mine now, no one can touch it. That same night she insisted on holding him while I peed. donasayReddit user

