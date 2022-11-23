Publisher Fulqrum Publishing and development studio Best Way have released a new trailer of real-time strategy men of war 2on the occasion of the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. The video aims to take us directly to the battlefield.

The video is composed of unedited gameplay sequences, with tanks and infantry clashing, showing the destructibility of the elements of the scenario, made possible by the new version of the Gem RTS graphics engine.

The publisher has promised that by the end of 2022 he will share more information on the game and invited all fans to follow him to stay up to date.

Man of War II is the sequel to one strategic much loved, set during the Second World War. It will offer new units, new scenarios, more campaigns and different game modes. The game will be historically accurate and will allow you to fight on the western and eastern fronts of the conflict.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Men of War II will be launched in 2023 on PC. It will be available for purchase on Steam, the Epic Games Store and other digital stores.