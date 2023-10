Men of TAFKAL, ex-Lamas, celebrate anniversary: ​​’Rolling Stones are still there, aren’t they’

The men of TAFKAL, formerly Lama’s, will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year with a performance in Ziggo Dome. Interview with the Netherlands’ most famous improvisation artists about their past, present and future. ‘I thought in 2004: this isn’t going to work out at all.’