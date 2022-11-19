Men of Honor – The honor of men: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Saturday 19 November 2022, the film Men of Honor – The honor of men, a 2000 film directed by George Tillman Jr. and inspired by the true story of Carl Brashear who was the first African-American sailor to be certified as a deep diver and to become, in 1970, First Chief Diver of the US Navy. What is the plot, cast, trailer and where to stream the film? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film follows the story of Carl Brashear (Cuba Gooding Jr.), a young African American from Kentucky. Strengthened by the constructive teachings of his farmer father, the boy leaves his native country in 1948 with the dream of ensuring a better life: he therefore decides to enlist in the US Navy. However, the strong racism towards black people forces him to embark on a rescue ship only as steward. During the voyage, Carl witnesses the bravery of Billy Sunday (Robert De Niro), the vessel’s chief diver, who inspires him to become the Navy’s first black diver. After succeeding in being promoted to seaman, Carl begins the difficult climb towards his dream, writing countless letters to the force before being accepted into the diving academy in Bayonne, New Jersey. But once he gets there, the young sailor will have to deal with Sunday again, who will do anything to put a spoke in his works.

Men of Honor – The honor of men: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr., Charlize Theron, Aunjanue Ellis, Hal Holbrook, Michael Rapaport, Powers Boothe, David Keith, Holt McCallany, Joshua Leonard, Dennis Troutman, Joshua Feinman, Carl Lumbly, Lonette McKee, David Conrad. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Robert DeNiroBilly Sunday

Cuba Gooding Jr.: Carl Brashear

Charlize TheronGwen Sunday

Aunjanue Ellis: Jo

David Keith: Capt. Hartigan

Michael RapaportSnowhill

Powers Boothe: Cap. Pullman

Joshua Leonard as Timothy Douglas Isert

Hal Holbrook: Cap. “Mr. pappy”

Carl Lumbly: MacBrashear

David Conrad as Capt. Hanks

Lonette McKeeElla Brashear

Alimi Ballard: Coke

Leon Russom: Decker

Glynn TurmanFloyd

Trailer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Men of Honor on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Saturday 19 November 2022, at 21.15 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.