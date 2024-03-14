Sexologist and practicing psychologist Elena Tuchkova suggested men several effective ways to maintain sexual energy at a high level. Her advice leads “Gazeta.Ru”.

Tuchkova emphasized that male sexuality strongly depends on the state of physical health, but psychological factors also play a significant role. Thus, according to her, chronic stress can lead to problems with erection; anxiety and anxious thoughts distract from arousal and lead to difficulties achieving orgasms. Among other things, interest in sex may fade due to depression, depression and frequent family conflicts, the sexologist warned.

To increase sexual desire and get more pleasure from intimacy, Tuchkova advised focusing more often on receiving positive emotions. Also, in her opinion, it is useful to exercise regularly. “Physical activity helps increase the level of endorphins, happiness hormones that increase sexual desire,” the expert explained.

The sexologist added that to increase libido, it is important to maintain emotional intimacy with your sexual partner. She recommended openly discussing erotic fantasies, as well as experimenting more often in bed in order to create an atmosphere of trust and comfort in the couple.

Previously, psychotherapist Avrum Weiss explained the reasons for men’s fear of sex and their partners. According to him, fear of women and sexual intimacy occurs in men due to low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety.