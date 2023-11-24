Regular consumption of pumpkin seeds improves the functioning of the nervous system and kidneys, and also has a beneficial effect on men’s health, said therapist and nutritionist Elena Tikhomirova. Her words lead “News”.

The doctor stated that pumpkin seeds are a unique product in its composition. According to her, 60 grams, that is, a handful of seeds, contains a daily dose of magnesium, which is useful for relaxing the nervous system and muscles, phosphorus, which is important for bone health, as well as cobalt, manganese and copper necessary for the process of hematopoiesis.

In addition, as Tikhomirova noted, this product contains the daily requirement of chromium and zinc. “Chromium is necessary for the regulation of carbohydrate metabolism in the blood and helps reduce appetite. Zinc is a mineral that is involved in spermatogenesis and improves the production of male sex hormones and sperm. Therefore, pumpkin seeds can be called a natural aphrodisiac,” explained the nutritionist.

In conclusion, the doctor added that pumpkin seeds are healthy in any form. However, do not forget that they, like nuts, are quite high in calories, so you should not abuse them.

