Men named strange traits of their partners that they find attractive. Users shared their experiences shared in the AskReddit section.

One commenter noted that he is attracted when a woman reads before bed.

For some reason it’s very cozy when someone is reading and I’m already half asleep syafizzaqReddit user

Many people spoke about the appeal they find in signs of aging and other skin changes.

Stretch marks on the thighs. Especially when they are covered with natural tan and the stretch marks are much lighter than the rest of the skin. Legitimate-Wasabi468Reddit user

Older women have crow’s feet around their eyes. I always think they smiled a lot and were happy. SpaceMan420gmtReddit user

One man noted an unusual preference for the shape of his teeth.

Sharp teeth just blow my mind for no reason. jerseyhoundReddit user

