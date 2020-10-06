Should consume this juice
– Research-related health experts say that men who consume a glass of pomegranate juice every day, avoid the problem of erectile dysfunction.
Along with this, people who are going through this problem, if they start consuming pomegranate juice regularly, then they get help out of this problem and the recovery time is reduced.
This is how pomegranate juice works
– Pomegranate juice is rich in iron and it increases the flow of blood inside the body. Also helps in removing numbness or blockage in the arteries in the penile region.
Nutrients present in pomegranate juice reduce the increased oxidative stress in the body. This strain may be the cause of sperm dysfunction. Fertility decreases due to oxidative stress not only in men but also in women.
Increase nitric oxide
Antioxidants present in pomegranates such as polyphenols, tannins, flavonoids, and vitamin C also act to increase the production of nitric oxide inside the body.
-Nitric oxide reduces the harmful free radicals along with opening blocked arteries in the body and helps to keep the circulation of blood balanced.
Increase testosterone levels
Testosterone is the hormone that controls a man’s sex drive. Regularly consuming pomegranate helps in increasing the level of testosterone hormone in your body. With this increase in libido, the problem of erectile dysfunction is also overcome.
Take care of this warning
Experts related to research have made it very clear that if you are using medicines prescribed by the doctor to overcome the problem of erectile dysfunction, do not take regular intake of pomegranate juice.
Explaining the reason for this, health experts have said that during the research, such cases have come to light that due to the consumption of medicines and juices at the same time interval, some people have erections (tension in the penis) for a long time. Could stay.
– Even this erection can persist even after ejaculation. For this reason, some people may need to be hospitalized.
