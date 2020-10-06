It is common for men to have erectile dysfunction. The more common this problem is, the more negative things and fears are spread about it in our society. Even today people are not able to talk openly about this subject and are very hesitant to go to the doctor. Know here which juice you can include in your diet, you can avoid being a victim of this problem…

A detailed report was published in the International Journal of Impotence in the year 2007. It detailed the results, causes and methods of prevention of research on menial problem erectile dysfunction. Every year, about 15 percent of men worldwide suffer from this erectile dysfunction based on research related facts.

Should consume this juice

– Research-related health experts say that men who consume a glass of pomegranate juice every day, avoid the problem of erectile dysfunction.

Pomegranate juice is a treatment for erectile dysfunction

Along with this, people who are going through this problem, if they start consuming pomegranate juice regularly, then they get help out of this problem and the recovery time is reduced.

This is how pomegranate juice works

– Pomegranate juice is rich in iron and it increases the flow of blood inside the body. Also helps in removing numbness or blockage in the arteries in the penile region.

Nutrients present in pomegranate juice reduce the increased oxidative stress in the body. This strain may be the cause of sperm dysfunction. Fertility decreases due to oxidative stress not only in men but also in women.

Pomegranate juice gives physical and mental strength

Increase nitric oxide

Antioxidants present in pomegranates such as polyphenols, tannins, flavonoids, and vitamin C also act to increase the production of nitric oxide inside the body.

-Nitric oxide reduces the harmful free radicals along with opening blocked arteries in the body and helps to keep the circulation of blood balanced.

Increase testosterone levels

Testosterone is the hormone that controls a man’s sex drive. Regularly consuming pomegranate helps in increasing the level of testosterone hormone in your body. With this increase in libido, the problem of erectile dysfunction is also overcome.

How to avoid the problem of erectile dysfunction

Take care of this warning

Experts related to research have made it very clear that if you are using medicines prescribed by the doctor to overcome the problem of erectile dysfunction, do not take regular intake of pomegranate juice.

Explaining the reason for this, health experts have said that during the research, such cases have come to light that due to the consumption of medicines and juices at the same time interval, some people have erections (tension in the penis) for a long time. Could stay.

– Even this erection can persist even after ejaculation. For this reason, some people may need to be hospitalized.

